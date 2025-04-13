Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $15.28 Million Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $15,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 50,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ NARI opened at $79.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.30. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NARI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inari Medical from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

