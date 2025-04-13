RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,593,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $243.62 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.54 and its 200-day moving average is $267.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

