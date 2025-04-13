RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,693 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 741.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $131,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,051.46. The trade was a 3.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $89,082.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,199.77. This trade represents a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,154 shares of company stock worth $825,678 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

