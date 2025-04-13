iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,179,413 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 6.7% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $78,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $85.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average is $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

