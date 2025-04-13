Kopernik Global Investors LLC Makes New $3.63 Million Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 81,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,000. Nutrien makes up 0.4% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTR. CIBC raised their target price on Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Nutrien Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE NTR opened at $51.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.13. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.12%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

