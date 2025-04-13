Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Trading 1.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $789,300.00 and last traded at $784,000.00. Approximately 635 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $774,000.00.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $748,128.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $711,392.12.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

