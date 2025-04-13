Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.73). Approximately 25,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 159,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.80 ($0.76).
Taylor Maritime Investments Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £182.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 71.03.
Taylor Maritime Investments Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Taylor Maritime Investments’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Insider Activity at Taylor Maritime Investments
Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile
Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize, Supramaxm and Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Maritime Investments
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- CarMax Pulls Guidance: Shares Falling To Buyable Levels
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Bond ETFs for the Diversified Investor
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.