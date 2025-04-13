Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.73). Approximately 25,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 159,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.80 ($0.76).

Taylor Maritime Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £182.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 71.03.

Taylor Maritime Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Taylor Maritime Investments’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Insider Activity at Taylor Maritime Investments

Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile

In other Taylor Maritime Investments news, insider Edward Buttery acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £9,625 ($12,598.17). Also, insider Rebecca Brosnan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($43,193.72). 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize, Supramaxm and Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

