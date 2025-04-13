BMO Capital Markets Lowers Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $89.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Entergy from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Entergy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $81.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $88.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,393,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

