Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 36,673 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 374,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,285,000 after acquiring an additional 48,123 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,853,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,382,000 after purchasing an additional 46,687 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 160,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
NYSE KO opened at $71.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.95.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.59%.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $10,327,339.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,324,191.46. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $3,882,079.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,520,662.64. This trade represents a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,263,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.24.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
