SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Issues Earnings Results

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

SolarWindow Technologies Stock Performance

SolarWindow Technologies stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. SolarWindow Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $1.08.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in the development of transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods under LiquidElectricity Coatings brand. The company's coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions, which is applied to rigid and flexible glass, and plastic surfaces to transform ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices.

