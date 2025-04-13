1,199 Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,301,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,935,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,772 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,732,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,523 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,719,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,398,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,353 shares during the period.

Shares of SDVY opened at $31.16 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1576 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

