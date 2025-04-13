TCM Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TCM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $147.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

