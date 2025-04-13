Covestor Ltd Sells 353 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,041,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,518,000 after purchasing an additional 99,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,714,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,732,000 after buying an additional 156,438 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,922,000 after buying an additional 1,992,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,151,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,453,000 after buying an additional 51,148 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,401,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,698,000 after buying an additional 224,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

NYSE:OMC opened at $75.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average of $90.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

