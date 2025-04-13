3,362 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 760,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,986,000 after acquiring an additional 100,676 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.84.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $129.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.31.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

