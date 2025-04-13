Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,233 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $270,989,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,079 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,087,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,233,000 after buying an additional 873,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Teradyne by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,873,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,966,000 after buying an additional 523,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $49,047.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,269.64. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $62,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,492. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $612,734. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.33 and a 200 day moving average of $112.97. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

