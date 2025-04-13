Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $24.76 Million Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,023,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $24,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRP. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

