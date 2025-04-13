WealthTrust Axiom LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

