WealthTrust Axiom LLC Acquires 2,671 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Corning makes up 1.4% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Corning by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.10%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

