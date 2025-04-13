Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,850 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Mativ were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mativ by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,582,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Mativ by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,507,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 253,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mativ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Mativ by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,090,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 226,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mativ by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 943,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 364,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of MATV opened at $4.84 on Friday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $263.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Mativ had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $458.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Mativ Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Further Reading

