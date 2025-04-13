Tekne Capital Management LLC Sells 282,903 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Tekne Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,903 shares during the period. Kanzhun accounts for 16.1% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $44,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kanzhun by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 450,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 166,683 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kanzhun by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 106,226 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at $24,521,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kanzhun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of BZ opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. Kanzhun Limited has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.32.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

