WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 160 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $793,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,573.60. This trade represents a 29.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $94,964.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180.48. This represents a 90.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,132 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,685 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Shares of YUM stock opened at $144.97 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.06 and its 200 day moving average is $140.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.24.

View Our Latest Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.