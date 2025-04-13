WealthTrust Axiom LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TX. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ternium by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,022,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,903,000 after buying an additional 483,052 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Ternium by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,417,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,313,000 after acquiring an additional 68,366 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in Ternium by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 863,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Ternium by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 393,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ternium by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ternium from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE:TX opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -94.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $44.25.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Ternium had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. Analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is -1,285.71%.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

