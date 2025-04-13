LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) is WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the quarter. LSI Industries makes up approximately 4.0% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $13,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 1,559.9% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYTS. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on LSI Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of LYTS opened at $16.23 on Friday. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.70.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

