Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of UHT opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $516.32 million, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.85. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.51%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.