Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Sells 270 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.2% of Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.95.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- CarMax Pulls Guidance: Shares Falling To Buyable Levels
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Bond ETFs for the Diversified Investor
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.