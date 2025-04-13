WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 350 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after buying an additional 121,935 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 16,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,598,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

AMLP stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.99. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

