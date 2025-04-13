Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 248,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,081,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.89. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $108.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.