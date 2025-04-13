Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGZ opened at $9.83 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.