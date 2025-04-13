Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has raised its dividend by an average of 31.1% annually over the last three years. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 175.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. Analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

