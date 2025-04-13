CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 3.8 %

IGR stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

