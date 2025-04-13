Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 326,165 First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)

Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 326,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,000. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.33% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVLU stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

