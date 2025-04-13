Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,842 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,666,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,077 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 850,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 129,106 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,460,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN opened at $12.89 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $552,925.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,036.44. This trade represents a 10.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $1,013,520.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,402.43. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,781 shares of company stock worth $1,631,151. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.94.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

