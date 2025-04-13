LSV Asset Management Sells 11,000 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 376,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Financial were worth $17,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 420.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial during the third quarter worth $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 18.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial in the third quarter valued at $279,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

First Financial Stock Performance

Shares of THFF opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.39. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.41.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 15.37%. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial

In related news, Director James O. Mcdonald purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,543.38. This trade represents a 11.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Allen Franklin purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.53 per share, with a total value of $57,783.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,157.85. This represents a 12.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,195 shares of company stock valued at $111,625 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Financial

(Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.