Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ingredion by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Ingredion in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR opened at $129.88 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.51 and a twelve month high of $155.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.02.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. This trade represents a 24.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

