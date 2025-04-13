Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,995,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,952,000 after buying an additional 179,195 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after acquiring an additional 301,877 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,499,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,437,000 after acquiring an additional 83,481 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,823,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $84.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.83 and a 52 week high of $127.66.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.