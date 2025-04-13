Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 365.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,544 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,916.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,523 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 20.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,089 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $71.39 and a twelve month high of $122.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.28.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

