Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 58.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 19.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,620,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 31.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $43.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50.

Insider Activity

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $25,385,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $32,740,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,133.40. This represents a 99.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,651,987 shares of company stock worth $132,806,233. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

View Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.