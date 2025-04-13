Argent Trust Co Purchases Shares of 15,924 SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,528,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,603,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $26,082,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,788,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,494,000 after purchasing an additional 900,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $13,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $243,763.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 949,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,740,620.80. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 10,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $210,036.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,650,171.94. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,991 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $29.29.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

