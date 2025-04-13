Covestor Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Covestor Ltd lessened its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Solventum were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.
Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $66.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion and a PE ratio of 24.07. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average of $71.70.
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
