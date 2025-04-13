Covestor Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Covestor Ltd lessened its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Solventum were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $66.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion and a PE ratio of 24.07. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average of $71.70.

SOLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

