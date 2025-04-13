Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January (BATS:XDJA) Shares Purchased by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January (BATS:XDJA – Free Report) by 178.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,099 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January in the third quarter worth $149,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS:XDJA opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 million, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.64. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $28.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January (XDJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

