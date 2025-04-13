Altman Advisors Inc. Buys 1,400 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF makes up about 1.7% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $581.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $61.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.32.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3974 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.