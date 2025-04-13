Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Takes Position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. Oklo accounts for 0.3% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at $19,285,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oklo by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,209,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Oklo in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKLO shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Oklo Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Oklo stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. Oklo Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John M. Jansen purchased 6,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 35,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $889,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,033,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,494,059.15. This represents a 0.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

