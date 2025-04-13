Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,190,000 after purchasing an additional 77,466 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 785.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 129,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,178,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,483,000 after buying an additional 109,701 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $194.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.34 and a 12-month high of $201.66.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.72%.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.43.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

