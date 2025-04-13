Altman Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,573,000. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.12.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $352.47 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $413.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.70. The stock has a market cap of $150.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

