Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Financial Alternatives Inc

Financial Alternatives Inc lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,319 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $12,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,332,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,922,000 after buying an additional 271,934 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 143,040 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 194,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $32.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.