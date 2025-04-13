Altman Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,765 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 237,236,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,050,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016,560 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,508,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 542,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 579,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 309,112 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $2,572,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,142,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after buying an additional 190,435 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $11.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $17.44.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 19%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 138.79%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

