Crux Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,007 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $123.88 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $146.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.54.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.