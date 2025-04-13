Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Decreases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,389,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,667,165,000 after acquiring an additional 135,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,645,000 after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Equifax by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,239,000 after buying an additional 791,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $330,400,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $321.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.13.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $220.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.56. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.98 and a 52 week high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

