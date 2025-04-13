Crux Wealth Advisors Takes $318,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,169,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $849,202,000 after acquiring an additional 571,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $769,706,000 after purchasing an additional 91,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,163,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $682,036,000 after buying an additional 502,916 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,656,000 after buying an additional 345,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $461,600,000 after buying an additional 658,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $214.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $129.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.28.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

