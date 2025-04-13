Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 747.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 47,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 42,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total transaction of $2,118,669.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,938.37. The trade was a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $103.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 854.05%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

